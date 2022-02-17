Police identify suspects involved in robbery bid on brothers in Sector 26

THE UT police have identified all the accused involved in the robbery bid with two brothers, which happened on Monday morning. Police said that all of them have criminal backgrounds. SP (city) Ketan Basal said that they will be arrested shortly.

The four men riding in a stolen car had tried to rob two brothers going to Grain Market, Sector 26, at the dividing road Sector 19-27 around 4:30am on Monday. The car, Hyundai Getz, was stolen from the village Kishangarh. The robbery bid was foiled when two police personnel attached with a woman DSP on night patrolling had spotted them while committing the crime. The suspects managed to escape, but abandoned the stolen car after hitting a road divider near Sector 22.

One of the brothers was hit with an iron rod on his head. He was identified as Sandeep, a resident of village Kajheri. His brother, Kuldeep, was unhurt. They were in auto while going to the Grain Market to purchase vegetables. Later, the abandoned car was found to belong to Manohar Lal, a resident of Kishangarh.

He reported to police that his car was stolen. A case was registered at PS 19.