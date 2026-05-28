Police hunt missing NRI’s brother in Punjab, suspect possible role in disappearance

Australian teacher from Melbourne vanished during Amritsar visit; police say missing brother with criminal background now under scanner

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarMay 28, 2026 09:54 PM IST
PunjabThe family has, for now, decided not to travel to India, citing safety concerns, even as authorities intensify efforts to trace the missing teacher and unravel the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. (Express photo)
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A 66-year-old Australian citizen and high school teacher from Melbourne, Sunil Sharma, has gone missing in Punjab under suspicious circumstances, with investigators now probing the possible involvement of his brother, who is also untraceable. A senior Amritsar Rural Police official told The Indian Express that the brother has been missing since the day Sharma disappeared and is now a key focus of the investigation.

“We have been investigating the matter from all angles. His brother, Sunny Sharma, has also been missing since the same day. We have information that he has a criminal bent of mind and cases are registered against him,” a senior police officer said. The officer added that while no final conclusion had been reached, the possibility of the brother’s involvement could not be ruled out. “We are close to cracking the case,” the official said.

According to a report by ABC News, Sharma was last heard from on May 22 while visiting Amritsar to prepare an investment property for sale ahead of his retirement.

A mathematics teacher at Diamond Valley College in Melbourne, he had travelled to Punjab to oversee renovation work at his property in Ashiana Estate on Fatehgarh Churian Road.

His daughter, Surbhi Sharma, said the family had been in regular contact with him during the trip. He last spoke to his children on the morning of May 22, but by the next day, his phone had been switched off.

She said concern grew when her brother called to ask if she had heard from their father. “I said, ‘No, I’ve not heard from him since yesterday morning,’” she told ABC News.

Sharma had been supervising painters at the property, and a family friend in India later alerted local authorities after he could not be contacted. “So my dad and my dad’s car are completely gone,” Surbhi said, expressing fears of possible foul play.

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She also confirmed that her uncle — Sharma’s brother — had been seen at the property shortly before the disappearance and is now untraceable. Police are also attempting to question a prospective buyer who had reportedly visited the property.

Amritsar Rural Police officials said they are examining all angles, including abduction, as the investigation widens.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed that it is providing consular assistance to the family, while the Victorian Department of Education expressed hope for Sharma’s safe return. Surbhi said she has been receiving updates through the Australian Embassy in India and has been informed that Interpol has also been alerted.

The family has, for now, decided not to travel to India, citing safety concerns, even as authorities intensify efforts to trace the missing teacher and unravel the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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