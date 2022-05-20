Police force deployed at Himachal village after tension over FB posts

A HEAVY police force was deployed around Majra village of Paonta Sahib sub-division in Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh, around 70 km from here, following communal tension between two communities over objectionable Facebook posts on Tuesday.

Police said that members of one community had also attacked police personnel and damaged a police vehicle near Paonta Sahib police station on Tuesday night. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Himanshu Mishra from Shimla along with other senior police officers were camping in the area.

The district police registered two FIRs — one related to objectionable comments on Facebook posts hurting religious sentiments of one community and the other for damaging the public property.

The FIRs were registered at Ponta Sahib police station.

As the communal tension spread, CM Jai Ram Thakur tweeted on Wednesday, “Sirmour ke Majra me beeti raat hui ghatna durbhgyapuran hai. Devbhumi me logon ki dharmik bhavnaon ko thes pahunchane aur yahana ka mahaul kharab karne ki kisi bhi koshish ko bardasht nahi kiya ja sakta.”