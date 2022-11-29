Police find abandoned baby boy in Mauli Jagran; stable in hospital

Police have found an abandoned baby boy wrapped in a jute bag at Mauli Jagran. The baby is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the child ward at GMCH-32 and is stated to be stable.

The baby was found at Mauli Jagran village Sunday morning.

Sources said a passerby noticed the crying of a child and informed the local police. The baby was shifted to the hospital in a police vehicle.

A police officer said, “We have registered a case under Section 317 of the IPC (abandoning a child) against unknown people. The baby is stable and the investigation is on.”

A case was registered at the Industrial Area police station.