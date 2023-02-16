scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Police file theft case as suicide case documents go missing

According to ASI Sukhdev Singh, he placed a bag in a space above his seat in the bus.

The bag contained documents, including the original suicide note of one Chancal Singh (Representat
Listen to this article
Police file theft case as suicide case documents go missing
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Phase-1 police has registered a theft case after an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) reported that the documents related to a suicide case had gone missing. The police are yet to trace the documents.

ASI Sukhdev Singh stated in his complaint that he was coming in a bus to submit some documents in connection with a suicide case, which was registered at Beas police station in 2021, in Forensic Science Laboratory in Phase-IV on Monday.

According to ASI Sukhdev Singh, he placed a bag in a space above his seat in the bus. The bag contained documents, including the original suicide note of one Chancal Singh. A case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC was registered in connection with Chanchal Singh’s death.

More from Chandigarh

ASI Sukhdev Singh alleged that there was rush in the bus and when he reached Mohali, he found that his bag was missing from the space where he had kept it. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC was registered at Phase 1 police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 02:34 IST
Next Story

Actor’s husband booked: Lower court directed to hear police’s remand plea again

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close