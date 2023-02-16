Police file theft case as suicide case documents go missing

The Phase-1 police has registered a theft case after an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) reported that the documents related to a suicide case had gone missing. The police are yet to trace the documents.

ASI Sukhdev Singh stated in his complaint that he was coming in a bus to submit some documents in connection with a suicide case, which was registered at Beas police station in 2021, in Forensic Science Laboratory in Phase-IV on Monday.

According to ASI Sukhdev Singh, he placed a bag in a space above his seat in the bus. The bag contained documents, including the original suicide note of one Chancal Singh. A case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC was registered in connection with Chanchal Singh’s death.

ASI Sukhdev Singh alleged that there was rush in the bus and when he reached Mohali, he found that his bag was missing from the space where he had kept it. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC was registered at Phase 1 police station.