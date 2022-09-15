scorecardresearch
Police, Faridabad MC raze shops on land encroached by gangster’s aide

Manoj is currently lodged in Central jail in Ambala and faces 17 cases of murder, attempted murder, and possession of illegal arms among others. Manoj was arrested by the Faridabad crime branch in 2021.

Police said Manoj’s aide, Javed, used the gangster’s influence to encroach land and charge high rents from shops built on it.

In a joint action initiated Wednesday, Haryana Police and the Faridabad civic body demolished “illegal shops” set up by gangster Manoj Mangaria’s aide. Police said Manoj’s aide, Javed, used the gangster’s influence to encroach land and charge high rents from shops built on it.

“Manoj Mangaria’s aide Javed was involved in criminal activities for about 14 years. Javed encroaches on land by his influence. He was also involved in criminal activities and was collecting huge rent from shops built on illegally acquired land. Illegal shops constructed by accused Javed were identified by Faridabad police and have been demolished by joint taking action of police and the municipal corporation”, a spokesperson of Haryana Police said.

