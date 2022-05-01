Police failed to gauge threats, social media build-up flagged by intel

The Punjab government Saturday shunted out the top brass of Patiala police, including an Inspector General, even as the district limped back to normalcy with security personnel keeping a tight vigil a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march left four people injured.

The police booked 25 accused by name so far in six FIRs registered in connection with Friday’s incident and apprehended two more taking the total arrests to three. Mobile internet and SMS services were suspended from 9.30 am till 4 pm in the district.

The government transferred Inspector General (Patiala Range) Rakesh Agrawal, Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh and Superintendent of Police (City) Harpal Singh. They were respectively replaced by IG MS Chhina, SSP Deepak Parikh and SP Wazir Singh. The transfers came amid reports that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday evening gave a dressing down to Director General of Police (DGP) Viresh Bhawra for not being able to tackle the situation, “despite a buildup and intelligence inputs”.

Things normalised Saturday following a curfew the night before and suspension of Internet services during the day.

The Sunday Express has accessed correspondences that suggest the confrontation cdould have been in the making for a week. Specifically for Patiala, but marked to other police officers across the state as well, a correspondence by Assistant Inspector of Police (AIG) Intelligence-2 Harcharan Singh Bhullar, on behalf of Special DGP (Intelligence) Prabodh Kumar, read that on Friday “70/80 workers of Shiv Sena Bal Thackerey led by Harish Singla has decided to take out a ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ march to counter ‘Khalistan Declaration Day’.” It stated that “90/100 leaders/workers of Damdami Taksal Jatha Rajpura under Barjinder Singh Parwana will gather” at Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib “to oppose the “Khalistan Murdabad” march. It stated: “They (Parwana faction) have also announced to carry out Kesari march if the Hindu outfits will hold the march. Subsequently, supporters of Bhindranwale Action Committee led by Bagicha Singh Rattakhera have also decided to oppose the above said Khalistan Murdabad March.”

The correspondence read that SAD (Amritsar) under Mohinderpal Singh (party general secretary) has also announced to celebrate “Khalistan Diwas” in Patiala on Friday.”

Apprehending “serious confrontation between different groups of Hindu and Sikh organizations” throughout the state, the correspondence read, “If required, suitable preventive and precautionary measures including lawful action like registration of FIRs and security proceedings under CrPC be also taken…to avoid any untoward incident(s).”

It advised police officers to “make proper and foolproof law and order, security arrangements and take all suitable counter, preventive and precautionary measures for maintenance of law and order.”

Among the series of communiques to field police officers on Thursday, another AIG wrote that “various Hindu organizations will hold protest demonstrations and burn effigies of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu (chief advisor, SFJ) throughout the state over the issue of anti-national remarks by him”.

The letter mentioned that if Hindu organizations held a protest march against supporters of Khalistan or raised slogans of “Khalistan Murdabad” at any place in Punjab, various Sikh radical organizations — Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Coomiittee, SSF (read Sikh Students Federation) Mehta, International Panthak Daland Eknoor Khalsa Fauj will hold “Khalistan Zindabad March”.

A government functionary said that a day before the clash, AIG (Intelligence) posted in Patiala held a meeting with SSP and “a real time” information about gatherings of the rival factions was shared with the district police. “DGP Prabodh Kumar also spoke to Patiala Range IG on Thursday to sensitize about the gravity of the situation”. A detailed note prepared by Punjab intelligence wing was learnt to have been submitted to Mann in this regard.

IG Chhina, addressing a press conference along with Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and SSP Parikh, in the evening said Barjinder Parwana has been identified “the mastermind” behind the clash. Parwana is self-styled chief of the outfit Damdami Taksal (Rajpura) and was behind the gathering of Nihangs and Sikh activists at SGPC-controlled Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib, which later marched towards Kali Devi temple. “He is yet to be arrested. Several police teams have been formed to nab him,” Chhina said. He said out of total 25 accused, three have been arrested.