Police develop mobile app to track criminals in Haryana’s Hansi

In Haryana, Hansi police have developed a mobile application to keep track on criminals and people accused in different cases. Called ‘Criminal Monitoring System’, the app is the first such attempt in the state to monitor and track information of an accused.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said that information about various accused and crimes committed by them has been updated on this app.

Along with this, if a criminal comes out on parole from jail, then police will also get a notification immediately. After this, police personnel will be able to get instant updates on that criminal on the application.

The Criminal Monitoring System application was launched by Nitika Gehlot, Hansi Superintendent of Police. “This application will be installed in the phones of all the police personnel so that all police personnel can keep a close watch on the activities of all the criminals in the area. Hansi District Police is the first district to start this type of application. The application will be started gradually in the entire state. In this application, separate categories have been made for all the criminals,” Gehlot said.

“Its main objective is that whenever a criminal comes out of jail, complete information can be obtained about him. Criminals often come out of jail and commit the same type of criminal incidents again. They work to create pressure in the society and create an atmosphere of panic. With the help of this application, criminal incidents can be curbed,” Gehlot adds.

Hansi Police has created three different categories in the new application.