Police detain teacher inside school to avert protest at Punjab CM Mann rally venue

Hours before Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was scheduled to address a programme in Jalalabad of Fazilka district Sunday, the Punjab Police teams attempted to detain teacher union leaders from 3704 Adhyapak union to avert the protest.

In Moga district, the police even entered a government school to detain a teacher for hours, and left only after the CM’s programme was over at Jalalabad.

Yadwinder Singh, Punjabi master, Government Senior Secondary School, Rania, Moga district, and state secretary of the union, said that four cops reached his home late on Saturday around 7 pm and accompanied him to the school in the morning, where he was on duty for the National India Literacy Programme (NLIP) exam on Sunday.