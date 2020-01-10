Chandigarh Police ‘detain’ 10 SFS students for distributing CAA, NRC pamphlets

A few members of Punjab University’s SFS were going around distributing pamphlets at the Maloya colony just to educate people on the issue, said Harman Singh from SFS. (File Photo) A few members of Punjab University’s SFS were going around distributing pamphlets at the Maloya colony just to educate people on the issue, said Harman Singh from SFS. (File Photo)

At least 10 students from Panjab University’s Students for Society (SFS), a Left-leaning student group, were detained at a police station at Maloya colony for allegedly ‘threatening law and order’ by distributing pamphlets on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“A few members of SFS were going around distributing pamphlets at the Maloya colony just to educate people on the issue, but they were detained by the police inspector there and threatened with filing a chargesheet if they continue their peaceful activity,” said Harman Singh from SFS.

Another member from SFS, who was one of those detained at the station, said that they were asked to stop “spreading propaganda” which might lead to “violence and unrest”.

“The students were not detained. They were only taken to the station for counselling,” a police official said. “There were 10-15 of them and were going from door to door, trying to convince residents of their opinion on the issue. We cannot allow such activities to take place in case some violence breaks out,” the official said. A daily diary register or DDR was filed regarding the matter at the Maloya police station.

Recently, a committee was constituted including Dean Student Welfare Emmanual Nahar, Registrar Karamjit Singh, Chief Security Officer Ashwani Koul and PU Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar to look into taking disciplinary action against the students who disrupted Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta’s address in a conference held at the university on Monday.

“We have decided to counsel the students because this sort of behaviour has never occurred on campus before and it is a matter of concern. But no other such disciplinary action was taken against the students,” DSW Nahar said. As for reports that the V-C took offence on the slogans of “Sanghi VC Hai Hai” raised at the protests conducted in solidarity with JNU at the Student Centre on Monday, Nahar said, “We are not worried about any protests that occur at the Student Centre, only the disruption that occurred at the Speaker’s address.”

However, students from Left-leaning outfits on campus, who have been actively participating in protests, are concerned that they are constantly surveyed by the authorities. “They have not taken any such action against us yet, but security guards always record us protesting, they keep a note of who all protest and belong to which political organisation,” Varinder, president of SFS, said.

Ashwani Koul, chief security officer of the university, was not available for comment.

