Chandigarh: Police dept to hold talent hunt to identify cops’ expertise

On the lines of talent hunt competitions, the Chandigarh police too decided to hunt for talented police personnel with suitable educational qualification, in an attempt to build ‘assets’ of the police department. The talent hunt will focus on a personnel’s investigation skills, especially related to cyber crime, monetary or multi-crore scams (economics offences) and manpower management skills.

Senior officers have decided to select talented personnel out of the 472 recruited in 2020, including 230 men and 242 women. The minimum qualification of a majority of these recently recruited personnel is master degrees in various fields and at least 55 out of 472 have pursued MTech, BTech, MBA, MCom or Master in Fine Arts. Currently, most of these personnel are on COVID-19 duties across the UT.

A recently recruited woman constable, who has studied BTech, requesting anonymity, said, “We are yet to be informed about any such plan. It will be good for our professional growth also.”

Sources said, “A handful of police personnel will be selected in the talent hunt programme. The selected personnel will be interviewed by senior officers, including DGP Sanjay Baniwal. In the last several years, officers have observed that there is a shortage of personnel on the ground, especially those with good investigative skills.”

SP (headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “We have chalked out the entire procedure to select constables as per their interests and qualification. However, it does not mean that they will not be deputed on general duty and day-to-day works in the police stations and other wings. They will be treated like other police personnel, however, their expertise will also be put to use.”

Sources said, a brigade is also being made on ground level for cultivating on-field intelligence about criminals. At least 34,000 people have been shortlisted for written test, out of 2.14 lakh applications for 520 advertised posts in July 2017. Later, only 472 were recruited in the Chandigarh police in March 2020. They were trained for at least one year at the Punjab police training centre, Jahan Khelan in Hoshiarpur district in Punjab.

