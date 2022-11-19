Police custody of sharpshooter Neeraj Chaska extended by three more days

A local Chandigarh court on Friday extended the police custody of sharpshooter, Neeraj Chaska, for three more days.

Neeraj Chaska — a member of the Davinder Bambiha gang — is said to be supposedly involved in more than two dozen heinous crimes.

He has so far during his interrogation claimed that he executed many crimes on the direction of Lucky Patial, who operates the Bambiha gang from abroad.

Investigators believe that Lucky Patial is based in Armenia but there is no concrete evidence regarding the same, with many in the police force believing that Patial may have fled to another country already.

Sources said that in the present case, the interrogation of sharpshooter of Neeraj Chaska has established his involvement in the killing of Surjeet Singh, a bouncer-turned-financier, who was gunned down by two motorcycle-borne assailants in

March, 2020.

Sources said that Chaska is also being questioned in connection to the killing of two men — Rahul and Pardeep of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh — in Ambala, who they believe were victims of mistaken identities in March, 2021.

Chaska is also involved in the Gurlal Barar murder case and was arrested from Jammu by the Punjab Police earlier this year.

Chandigarh Police had brought Chaska production warrants from a Punjab based jail earlier.