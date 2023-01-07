scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Seven sent to 3-day police custody in plot transfer case

The VB FIR said that aiming to promote the industry, the Punjab government had allotted 25 acres of land to Anand Lamps Limited through a sale deed in 1987 which was later transferred to a firm, Signify Innovations.

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested the accused after registering a case against former Punjab Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora and IAS officer Neelima. (Express Photo)

Mohali district court Friday remanded seven accused in three days police custody in connection with transferring/bifurcation of an industrial plot to a realtor company and allowing it establish township by cutting plots.

The accused include deputy general manager Ankur Chaudhary, chief general manager Davinderpal Singh, chief technical consultant Joginder Singh Bhatia, assistant town planner Ashima Aggarwal, chief engineer Parminder Singh, SDEs Sandeep Singh and Rajat Thamman, who were produced in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Harpreet Kaur.

The VB FIR said that aiming to promote the industry, the Punjab government had allotted 25 acres of land to Anand Lamps Limited through a sale deed in 1987 which was later transferred to a firm, Signify Innovations. This plot was then sold to Gulmohar Township through a sale deed by Signify Innovations after procuring a no objection certificate from the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC).

On March 17, 2021, the then industry and commerce minister Sunder Sham Arora forwarded a letter to then MD PSIDC received from Gulmohar Township for further bifurcation of plots.

The VB also sought a production warrant for former minister Sundar Sham Arora in the case.

