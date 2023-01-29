Police constable shoots dead female colleague, kills himself in Punjab

A police constable posted in Punjab’s Ferozepur cantonment area police station shot dead his female colleague and later shot himself dead Saturday night, according to officials. The police identified the woman constable as Amandeep Kaur and the male constable as Gursewak Singh.

The incident happened when Amandeep Kaur was going to her home after finishing duty on a two-wheeler. According to information from police sources, at Sher Shah Wali chowk in Ferozepur, Gursewak hit her scooter with his car from the front side and later fired five times at her. He ran away from the spot and after reaching Talwandi chowk, which is about 20 minutes from Sher Shah Wali chowk, he shot himself dead inside his car, said the police.

The police sent both bodies to the civil hospital for post-mortem and began a probe to find the reason for the murder and the suicide.