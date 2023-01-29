scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Advertisement

Police constable shoots dead female colleague, kills himself in Punjab

At Sher Shah Wali chowk in Ferozepur, Gursewak Singh hit Amandeep Kaur's scooter with his car from the front side and later fired five times at her.

The police sent both bodies to the civil hospital for post-mortem and began a probe to find the reason for the murder and the suicide.
Listen to this article
Police constable shoots dead female colleague, kills himself in Punjab
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A police constable posted in Punjab’s Ferozepur cantonment area police station shot dead his female colleague and later shot himself dead Saturday night, according to officials. The police identified the woman constable as Amandeep Kaur and the male constable as Gursewak Singh.

The incident happened when Amandeep Kaur was going to her home after finishing duty on a two-wheeler. According to information from police sources, at Sher Shah Wali chowk in Ferozepur, Gursewak hit her scooter with his car from the front side and later fired five times at her. He ran away from the spot and after reaching Talwandi chowk, which is about 20 minutes from Sher Shah Wali chowk, he shot himself dead inside his car, said the police.

More from Chandigarh

The police sent both bodies to the civil hospital for post-mortem and began a probe to find the reason for the murder and the suicide.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
Surge in oil imports from Russia, sharp dip from Nigeria, US
Surge in oil imports from Russia, sharp dip from Nigeria, US

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 12:08 IST
Next Story

Ben Stokes tweets blaming clustered ‘schedule’ for England’s poor run in the ODIs

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close