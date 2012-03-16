Police confiscate heritage furniture

The Crime Branch of the UT Police today claimed to have recovered furniture which resembled heritage items designed by Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret. The Police recovered the furniture from two warehouses.

On March 14,Sector 18 resident Bhupinder was arrested in a theft case registered in Manimajra. During questioning,Bhupinder disclosed that he had some heritage furniture lying in his warehouse at Kaimbwala and further procured such furniture from another warehouse in Nayagaon.

On the basis of the disclosure statement of the accused,the UT Architecture Department appointed two persons for identifying these articles. The warehouse was raided and furniture purported to be the stolen property of Chandigarh Administration was confiscated and taken into possession. Huge quantity of furniture confiscated from Kaimbwala warehouse includes tables,chairs and other furniture items. Over 120 chairs of different types,four tables and racks and eleven office clerk tables have been recovered from the Nayagaon warehouse. However according to sources,Jai Baghwan,the owner of the warehouse in Nayagaon is reported to have bought the furniture items in scarp and claims to even had the receipts of the sale.

Earlier,an inquiry was conducted by conducted by Abhishek Dev,SDM (East),on part of the Chandigarh Administration to ascertain how the heritage items designed by Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret were regularly finding way to international auctions. After obtaining legal opinion from the district attorney,a case was registered at the Sector 3 Police Station in February last year on the complaint of Surinder Singh,senior architect at Department of Urban Planning,Chandigarh Administration. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate the case under the supervision of DSP Crime.

Speaking to Newsline,DSP Satbir Singh said,We have asked the Administration to establish whether the furniture is heritage on not. Based on their findings,we will investigate from where the owners got the furniture and whether they had any other links.

