POLICE COMMEMORATION DAY : Haryana DGP pays tributes to police martyrs, 377 bravehearts in khaki remembered

HARYANA DGP, PK Agarwal, on Thursday led serving and retired police officers in paying tribute to police martyrs — who had laid down their lives while going beyond the call of duty — at the Police Memorial in Panchkula.

Paying rich tributes to 377 martyrs from the police and Central Armed Police Forces from last year, Agrawal said that the supreme sacrifice made by our bravehearts for maintaining law and order, unity, and integrity of the nation can never be forgotten. He said that this year, constable Sandeep Kumar from Haryana Police had sacrificed his life in the line of duty. “The nation will always be grateful to these bravehearts. Their supreme sacrifice is an inspiration to everyone who proudly wears khaki,” he added.

Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 in memory of 10 police personnel who died at Hot Springs in Ladakh while fighting Chinese troops in 1959.

Saluting the courage and sacrifice of these martyrs, the DGP also paid tributes to those karamveers who lost their lives during the tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic. “By putting their lives at risk, these warriors have neither lost the courage nor there has been any decrease in their devotion to public safety.”

The DGP later also placed a wreath and paid respects to the martyrs at the Police Memorial. He was followed by ADGP (crime), OP Singh, ADGP (CID), Alok Mittal, ADGP (admin and IT), AS Chawla, ADGP (law and order), Navdeep Singh Virk, DGP (Retd), K Selvaraj, IGP (modernisation), Amitabh Singh Dhillon, IGP (CM flying squad), Rajinder Singh, and DIG, OP Narwal.

Hailing the efforts of the state government, the DGP said that a special ex-gratia grant of Rs 30 lakh is being given to family members of police personnel who die in the line of duty. In addition, financial assistance of Rs 65 lakh is also being given to the next-of-kin of the deceased personnel under a special agreement of accidental death insurance coverage with a bank. On Thursday, Commissioner of Police (Panchkula), Saurabh Singh read out the names of police martyrs of the state police and Central Armed Police Forces to acknowledge the supreme sacrifices made by them.