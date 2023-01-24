scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Police arrest 255 for selling banned ‘Chinese manjha’ in last 30 days

Notably, a few days back, a four-year-old boy received more than 100 stitches on his face after 'China dor', as it is popularly known in Punjab, got entangled around his neck and caused deep cuts near Samrala, in Ludhiana district.

chinese manjha news, punjab news, punjab police news, indian express'China dor' is made of nylon or synthetic thread and is coated with powdered glass and metal dust to make it sharper, said a shopkeeper dealing in kites. (File)
Listen to this article
Police arrest 255 for selling banned ‘Chinese manjha’ in last 30 days
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Punjab Police have arrested 255 people in the last one month for allegedly selling banned “Chinese manjha” or synthetic kite strings. The state police is cracking down on the sale of banned ‘Chinese manjha’ following a spate of unfortunate incidents during kite flying competitions.

Giving details on action taken during past one month against sellers trading in the banned “Chinese manjha”, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said on Monday that police teams have recovered 11,364 “Chinese dor bundles (kite strings)” after registering 234 First Information Reports (FIRs) and arresting 255 people who indulged in selling this fatal kite flying string.

Also Read |(Invisible) hands pull strings that kill: ‘Chinese kite string’ purely ‘Made in India’ but Punjab Police fails to crackdown on manufacturers

Notably, a few days back, a four-year-old boy received more than 100 stitches on his face after ‘China dor’, as it is popularly known in Punjab, got entangled around his neck and caused deep cuts near Samrala, in Ludhiana district.

It happened as the kid rolled down the window pane of the car he was travelling in and stuck his head out to see kites being flown. He had to be hospitalised in Ludhiana.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Understanding Kerala’s man-elephant conflict
Understanding Kerala’s man-elephant conflict

In Amritsar, a 28-year-old man suffered a deep cut around his neck recently because of Chinese string and had to get 20 stitches. The kite string got entangled around his neck while he was on his way to a bank on a motorcycle.

‘China dor’ is made of nylon or synthetic thread and is coated with powdered glass and metal dust to make it sharper, said a shopkeeper dealing in kites.

Meanwhile, the senior police officer said Punjab Police have arrested 241 drug smugglers/suppliers after registering 173 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act across the state in the last week.

More from Chandigarh

(With PTI inputs)

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 08:56 IST
Next Story

NTA JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: Session 1 to begin soon; check dress code analysis exam day guidelines

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close