Police chase SUV from Ramgarh to Panchkula, issue Rs 10,500 challan for black-tinted windows

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A traffic police team chased and intercepted an SUV from Ramgarh to old Panchkula after its driver allegedly ignored signals to stop and attempted to flee, on Saturday.
According to the police, Panchkula (City) Traffic SHO Varinder Kumar spotted the vehicle near Ramgarh with black film affixed to its windows, a violation of traffic regulations. Suspecting a violation, the officer signalled the driver to stop. However, the driver allegedly accelerated and tried to evade the police.
Police said the vehicle was pursued and eventually intercepted near Old Panchkula after a chase. Following the interception, traffic officials issued a challan of Rs 10,500 to the driver for alleged traffic violations and disobeying police directions.
The black film affixed to the vehicle’s windows was also removed on the spot by police personnel, officials said.
Police maintained that action against vehicles violating traffic rules, including the use of prohibited window tints, has been intensified across the district.
Bike with concealed number plate seized, rider fined Rs 32,500
A motorcycle rider was fined Rs 32,500 and his vehicle impounded after traffic police allegedly found that the registration number plate had been deliberately concealed using white tape on the Panchkula-Shimla National Highway, on Saturday.
According to the police, the action was taken near the Amaravati area during a routine vehicle-checking drive being conducted by a traffic police team led by Surajpur Traffic SHO Abhishek.
During the inspection, police noticed a motorcycle whose registration plate had been partially covered with white tape, allegedly in an attempt to conceal the vehicle’s identity. The vehicle was stopped and the rider was asked to produce relevant documents.
Police said the verification revealed that the rider was also unable to produce certain mandatory vehicle-related documents. Treating the tampering of the number plate and the absence of required documents as serious traffic violations, the police issued a challan of Rs 32,500 and impounded the motorcycle.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Amarinder Singh said the police were keeping a close watch on motorists who attempt to evade enforcement by concealing registration numbers or tampering with number plates.
He said such violations not only breach traffic regulations but can also hamper the identification of vehicles in the event of an offence or accident.
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