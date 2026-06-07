Police chase SUV from Ramgarh to Panchkula, issue Rs 10,500 challan for black-tinted windows

Police maintained that action against vehicles violating traffic rules has been intensified across the district. (Photo/AI generated)

A traffic police team chased and intercepted an SUV from Ramgarh to old Panchkula after its driver allegedly ignored signals to stop and attempted to flee, on Saturday.

According to the police, Panchkula (City) Traffic SHO Varinder Kumar spotted the vehicle near Ramgarh with black film affixed to its windows, a violation of traffic regulations. Suspecting a violation, the officer signalled the driver to stop. However, the driver allegedly accelerated and tried to evade the police.

Police said the vehicle was pursued and eventually intercepted near Old Panchkula after a chase. Following the interception, traffic officials issued a challan of Rs 10,500 to the driver for alleged traffic violations and disobeying police directions.