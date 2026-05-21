Police bust UAE-linked drug network, two held

The DGP said that preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with a Dubai-based drug smuggler operating. They were acting under his directions to traffic narcotics in Punjab and Delhi, he said.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
2 min readAmritsarMay 21, 2026 03:19 AM IST
Police bust UAE-linked drug network, UAE-linked drug network, Amritsar Commissionerate Police, Methamphetamine, heroin, Indian express news, current affairsPolice identified the arrested accused as Mohit alias Bachi (19), from Jalandhar’s Pavaar, and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh alias Harman (23), from Amritsar’s Kot Khalsa.
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Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted an international drug cartel with the arrest of two accused persons, and seized 10 kg ICE (Methamphetamine) and 4 kg heroin, said Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday. However, police have yet to find out the source of the drug.

Police identified the arrested accused as Mohit alias Bachi (19), from Jalandhar’s Pavaar, and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh alias Harman (23), from Amritsar’s Kot Khalsa.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with a Dubai-based drug smuggler operating. They were acting under his directions to traffic narcotics in Punjab and Delhi, he said.

Yadav said Mohit has recently returned from Dubai, where he was allegedly trained and tasked with transporting consignments of heroin and ICE.

The accused were further supplying the narcotics across the Majha and Doaba regions, he said.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar CP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police teams acted on specific inputs and with a well-planned operation.

The CP also said during interrogation, accused Mohit revealed that the Dubai-based smuggler was targeting young individuals and motivating them to participate in drug trafficking activities.

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In February this year, two associates — Sahibpreet Singh alias Sahib and Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan — of the Dubai-based accused were arrested with 7.6 kg heroin and Rs 21,000 drug money. Moreover, the mother and sister of the smuggler in Dubai are presently lodged in Central Jail (Amritsar) in connection with an FIR registered under NDPS Act at Police Station Raja Sansi involving seizure of 42 Kg heroin.

When asked if the heroin and ICE was being sent from the UAE, the SHO Balwinder said, “We are yet to investigate that part. We need 10 more days to find out.”

Amritsar CP Bhullar also said the source of the drug was in Pakistan and it was being smuggled into India via drones.

 

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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