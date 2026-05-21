Police bust UAE-linked drug network, two held

Police identified the arrested accused as Mohit alias Bachi (19), from Jalandhar’s Pavaar, and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh alias Harman (23), from Amritsar’s Kot Khalsa.

Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted an international drug cartel with the arrest of two accused persons, and seized 10 kg ICE (Methamphetamine) and 4 kg heroin, said Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday. However, police have yet to find out the source of the drug.

Police identified the arrested accused as Mohit alias Bachi (19), from Jalandhar’s Pavaar, and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh alias Harman (23), from Amritsar’s Kot Khalsa.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with a Dubai-based drug smuggler operating. They were acting under his directions to traffic narcotics in Punjab and Delhi, he said.