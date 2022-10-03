Police bust inter-state pharma drug cartel, arrest Haryana man

The Fatehgarh Sahib police on Sunday busted an inter-state pharmaceutical drug cartel with the arrest of a Haryana resident after recovering 2.37 lakh pharma opioids from his possession.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Anti-Gangster Task Force-cum-Ropar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the arrested accused was identified as Ranjit Goswami, a resident of Batra Colony in Sonipat, Haryana.

The police recovered 2,37,000 tablets of Alprazolam and 14,400 of Pyeevon Spas capsules from his KIA car, in which he was smuggling drugs from Haryana.

DIG Bhullar said that this was the third such inter-state pharmaceutical drug racket busted by the Fatehgarh Sahib district police in less than three months. Earlier, Fatehgarh Sahib police had recovered as many as seven lakh tablets/capsules of pharma opioids on July 14 while 1.17 lakh tablets/capsules of pharma opioids were recovered on September 4.

DIG Bhullar said that following a tip-off, police teams from CIA Sirhind and Khamano police station carried out special checking at Khamano and stopped a car which was being driven by accused Ranjit Goswami. During checking of the car, the police teams recovered a huge quantity of pharma opioids.

Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said that during preliminary investigations, it came to light that the arrested accused is into the transport business in Delhi and Amritsar. The accused had confessed that he has been supplying pharma opioids in Punjab for the last few years and most of his customers are in Moga and Ludhiana.

She said that the police have procured three-day police remand of the accused after producing him in the court and further investigations are on.

A case was registered at Fatehgarh Sahib police station under Section 22(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.