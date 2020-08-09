Punjab: Police bust another spurious liquor module, arrest two

“An FIR number 150 under sections 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under sections 61,1 and 14 of Excise Act has been registered against Lovepreet Singh, Gurinder Singh and Raju at Majitha police station,” Gupta said. (Representational) “An FIR number 150 under sections 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under sections 61,1 and 14 of Excise Act has been registered against Lovepreet Singh, Gurinder Singh and Raju at Majitha police station,” Gupta said. (Representational)

The Punjab Police on Saturday busted what it called another major spurious liquor module with the arrest of two persons from Majitha.

“The duo, identified as Gurwinder Singh and Lovepreet Singh, were following a Pandori Gola kind of modus operandi. In Pandori Gola, a father and his two sons were involved in supply of illicit liquor in Tarn Taran, from where the largest number of hooch tragedy deaths were reported,” Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said in a written statement on Saturday.

“Raju, the man from whom Gurwinder and Lovepreet had purchased the spurious liquor, is absconding,” Gupta said. “He hails from Sultanwind in Amritsar and his arrest could lead to the unravelling of the whole chain of the business in this case.”

“The police are also in search of one Bikka, who had allegedly purchased liquor from the duo in this instance, and are also tracking nine others identified as the duo’s regular buyers. They will all be arrested soon,” the DGP said, adding that nine people had been identified by Lovepreet as those who were regularly purchasing liquor from him.

“A total of 160 litres of spurious alcohol, in four cans of capacity of 40 litres each, along with two empty drums of capacity of 200 litres each, two empty cans of capacity of 40 litres each, and seven small pouches of two to three litres each, were seized from house of Gurwinder, from where the two accused were apprehended,” the DGP said.

“The arrests took place during early morning raid on the basis of tip-off received by Majithia SHO. A Majithia police party, led by ASI Mukhtiar Singh and ASI Nirmal Singh, conducted the raid,” the DGP said.

“Chemical examination of the seized liquor has revealed that it was totally spurious and completely unfit for human consumption. Its key chemicals were 1-propanal, iso butanol, acetal, ethyl lactate and ethyl hexanoate,” the DGP added.

“Meanwhile, the state-wide raids continued as part of the crackdown ordered against liquor mafia by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, leading to 100 more arrests in 146 cases registered in 24 hours,” the DGP said.

The DGP said he had also directed the district cops to collate a database of all individuals (transporters, drivers, workers etc) working at distilleries in their respective districts, in order to ensure stricter vigilance. He also said that young direct Punjab Police Service officers had been posted in Taran Taran and Amritsar Rural on Friday for a more focused drive against illicit liquor and drugs.

