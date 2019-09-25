Police, BSF work to connect probe dots, CM urges Shah to address issue

Two days after busting an international terror module, Punjab Police and BSF are busy collecting evidence of how drones were possibly used for smuggling of arms from Pakistan to Punjab’s Tarn Taran. Punjab CM, meanwhile, has urged the Union Home Minister to “solve the drone problem at the earliest”.

Advertising

Punjab Police DGP Dinkar Gupta Tuesday said: “We believe drones were used. We are collecting the evidence. Indications so far suggest that drones have been used and it is a challenge for Punjab Police, BSF and Air Force. All agencies will work in collaboration to face this challenge. There has to be a solution to this problem. It is possibly first case in which weapons were smuggled using drones.”

CM Amarinder Singh tweeted to tweeted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday to address the drone issue at the earliest. Amarinder tweeted: “Recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms & ammunition is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan’s sinister designs in aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Request @AmitShah ji to ensure that this drone problem is handled at the earliest.”

Punjab Police had on Sunday busted a terrorist module claiming it to be of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), backed by a Pakistan and Germany based terror group, that delivered weapons using a drone from Pakistan to Taran Tarn in Indian side by violation the Indian air space 3-4 weeks ago. The Chief Minister had handed over the case to NIA for further investigations.

Advertising

Asked about the status of the probe, a BSF spokesperson said on Tuesday,”NIA is also investigating the case, so it will be premature to say anything. We can’t say there is no possibility of use of drones. Nothing is impossible. But at the same time a huge consignment of weapons is claimed to be delivered by drones. This is our observation that how come such a huge consignment can come using drones.”

“They (Punjab Police) are claiming that weapons came to Khemkaran (in Tarn Taran) and various other parts of Punjab (touching Pakistan). But we are investigating. BSF has ordered an internal probe into it. We will be able to speak only after this probe will be over,” added BSF spokesman.

“According to FIR, the weapons were being thrown this side using drones via the international border falling in Tarn Taran district of Punjab,” said DSP Baldev Singh Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar.

The police had claimed to have seized Rs 10 lakh Fake Indian Currency Notes, and huge cache of arms, including five AK-47 rifles, four pistols, five satellite phones and nince hand grenades.

About the intended use of the weapons, DGP Gupta said, “We can’t say yet as to exactly where these weapons had to be used. If weapons have been smuggled then of course it is not for a good purpose. It is still a matter of investigation if these were to be used in Punjab or somewhere else in India. National Investigation Agency has also started its probe along with us.”

On Sunday, DGP Gupta had said, “Weapons were suspected to have been delivered recently across the Indo-Pak border from Pakistan over drones launched by the Pak establishment, the Pak ISI, and the state-sponsored jihadi and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command.”

He had added that Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), backed by a Pakistan and Germany based terror group, was conspiring to unleash a series of terrorist strikes in Punjab and/or adjoining states.

(WITH ENS CHANDIGARH)