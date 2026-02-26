Police claim breakthrough in Adian double murder, one accused killed in encounter

Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the double murder of two police personnel at the second line of defence post in Adian village in Gurdaspur, announcing that one of the main accused was killed in an encounter while another remains at large.
Ranjit Singh, 19, was shot dead during a pre-dawn exchange of fire near Purana Shala. A third accused, Dilawar Singh, is in custody, while Inderjit Singh, described by police as physically disabled and unable to walk properly, is absconding.
Addressing the media after the encounter, DIG Sandeep Goyal alleged that Pakistan’s intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence, had orchestrated the killings by offering the trio ₹2–4 lakh. He said only a small portion of the promised amount had been paid so far. According to police, Dilawar was to receive Rs 20,000, of which Rs 3,000 had allegedly been paid.
However, several aspects remain unclear, including how the money was to be transferred, the source of the funds and whether any amount beyond the initial payment had changed hands. Police have also not clarified whether the accused were personally known to the victims.
Home Guard jawan Ashok Kumar and ASI Gurnam Singh were shot dead a few days ago at the Adian police post. Gurnam Singh’s body was found on a chair, while Ashok Kumar’s body was discovered under a quilt.
The DIG said the three accused, all residents of villages near Adian, were in contact with ISI handlers and had carried out reconnaissance before attacking the post when only two personnel were present. He ruled out negligence on the part of the police, saying the suspects were identified through phone dump analysis and interrogation.
According to the police, Ranjit and Dilawar were arrested after the murders. During questioning, Ranjit allegedly disclosed that the pistol used in the crime had been hidden in Galri village in the Bahrampur area. A police team then took him to recover the weapon.
DIG Goyal said that while travelling on a flood-damaged road amid dense fog, the police vehicle overturned. Ranjit allegedly escaped from custody, triggering a red alert. Later, a CIA team deployed on the Gurdaspur-Mukerian road near Purana Shala spotted him arriving on a motorcycle with Inderjit Singh.
“When signalled to stop, he turned the bike around and it skidded. He then tried to flee on foot and opened fire at the police,” the DIG said. In the ensuing exchange, Ranjit was shot dead. CIA in-charge Inspector Gurmeet Singh and four other personnel were injured. The injured policemen have been identified as Sandeep Singh, Banarasi Das, Niranjan Singh and Simranjit Singh.
Police said a .32 bore pistol, cartridges and the motorcycle were recovered from Ranjit. Inderjit managed to escape and is being traced.
The DIG described the encounter as “poetic justice” and termed Ranjit the mastermind of the attack. He said the 19-year-old had no prior criminal record, while Inderjit, 21, had three cases under the NDPS Act. Police alleged that Dilawar was lured into the conspiracy with the promise of Rs 20,000.
Investigators have yet to confirm the authenticity of a purported video of the killings that has surfaced. They have also not clarified whether any Pakistani-based criminal, including a figure identified as Bhatti in local chatter, had a role in the crime.
Meanwhile, Ranjit’s family has alleged that he was picked up from his house around 4 pm on Tuesday and later killed in a staged encounter. His mother Sukhwinder Kaur and uncle Harvinder Singh claimed he was falsely implicated and eliminated. Ranjit’s father works in Saudi Arabia.
“If our son had done anything wrong, he should have been punished by the courts. This is no way to kill a 19-year-old,” his uncle said.
Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts.
Core Beats & Specializations
Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions.
National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups.
Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies:
1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht
"Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015.
"YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies.
"As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications.
2. Crime & National Security
"Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison.
"Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border.
"15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions.
3. Political Analysis & Elections
"AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress.
"Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages.
"AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions.
4. Human Interest
"Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction.
"Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo.
Signature Beat
Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect.
X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More