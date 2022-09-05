Police book son of AIG for carrying weapon, cartridges

THE UT Police has booked a son of Punjab Police AIG rank officer for possessing the government weapon, Glock, of his father near Sector 17/18 dividing road Saturday night.

The accused was identified as Parvar Nishan Singh, who is also a music composer/producer. His father, AIG Sarabjit Singh, is posted in the crime wing of Punjab Police. At least 13 live cartridges were recovered from the possession of Parvar Singh.

Police said that Parvar Singh was travelling in his Rubicon jeep along with his friend, Aman Panesar, of Sector 19 when they were stopped for checking around 11 pm. Police said the government weapon along with live cartridges was stocked in the driver seat. Parvar Singh was in the driving seat. Sources said that Parvar Singh failed to produce any gun licence and permit for carrying the weapon, and cartridges.

A police team, headed by Sub-Inspector Vivek Lal, had stopped the jeep for checking.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the weapon in the possession of Parvar Nishan Singh was issued to his father, AIG Sarabjit Singh, who was informed about the seizure of his weapon. Parvar Nishan Singh and his friend will be arrested after completing legal formalities.

The matter will be taken with Punjab Police,” a senior police officer said.

Police said that Parvar Singh mentioned his two residence addresses — one of Sector 39 and another of Commando Complex phase 11 in Mohali.

A case under various sections of the Arms Act was registered at Sector 17 police station.