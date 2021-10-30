Police bid to open 40-ft passage at Tikri border thwarted, say farmers

Farmers on Friday claimed to have thwarted an attempt by the police to open a 40-ft passage for traffic at Tikri border on the Delhi-Rohtak highway. The development came after farmers offered a 5-ft passage on the road during a meeting with Delhi and Haryana officials, a proposal that was rejected by government authorities. After talks stalled Friday, farmer leaders said that they will discuss the matter at a meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in a few days.

BKU leader Jogender Nain said: “On one side of the Delhi-Rohtak highway at Tikri border, there is the SKM stage. Other side of the highway, policemen removed the barricade late in the evening for making a 40-ft passage to open it for traffic. As soon as farmers came to know about this development, they gathered on the spot and raised slogans. The border has been blocked again. This is betrayal with the farmers as they had not agreed for opening the highway completely at this stage. During a meeting with the administration, farmer leaders had only stated that the government’s proposal will be put up before the SKM in early November for a decision.”

The farmer leaders have also stated they will opt for a common strategy for all three borders — Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border.

In an attempt to get the highway opened, the officers of Haryana and Delhi held a meeting with the farmer leaders at the Mini Secretariat of Bahadurgarh (Jhajjar) Friday. The Delhi police had started removing police barricades at Tikri border Thursday. To move further, the administration held a meeting with the farmer leaders in which representatives of local traders also participated. For the past 11 months, the farmers protesting three farm laws have been camping at Delhi borders.

Friday’s meeting took place just a day after three women protesters had died and two more injured when a truck hit them near Tikri border.

In this backdrop, farmer leaders expressed their apprehensions of similar accidents if the highway was opened at a time when they are also camping there.

After the meeting, Jhajjar DC Shyam Lal Poonia said: “Farmer bodies have stated that opening of the highway will create problems for them. They have concerns over (flow of) traffic too. We proposed that only non-commercial vehicles will run in case of reopening of the highway. However, an agreement could not be reached on this too. They said they will tell their response after talking to the leaders of SKM only. They have sought time till November 6. There is a need for more talks. No final decision has taken place yet. There is no benefit of opening only a 5-ft passage.”

Farm union leaders said they had not come to sit on the borders of Delhi on November 26 last year, but to move to Ramlila Maidan of the national capital.

“But now the circumstances have changed as the farmers have set up temporary houses at the borders after Delhi police installed barricades at the borders. We are not responsible for blockage of the highway, but the Delhi Police is. Now, who will be responsible, if farmers insist on marching towards the national capital after reopening of the highways?” said a farmer leader from Punjab Boota Singh Burjgil, who participated in Friday’s talks.

Burjgil, who is president of BKU (Dakaunda), said: “We don’t want inconvenience to the common man, that’s why we offered 5-ft passage for small vehicles. Who will be responsible for accidents if commercial vehicles including buses move on the highway even when the farmers are sitting there? We have observed a contrdiction between the stand of authorities of Delhi and Haryana too. The officials of Haryana wanted opening of the highway from both sides — incoming and outgoing, but Delhi officials were keen for opening of the highway for vehicles moving from Delhi to Haryana only.”

Rakesh Tikait, meanwhile, hit out at the government for not holding talks with the farmers, but making efforts to make them leave the borders. He said they were keeping an eye on the developments taking place at borders asking the farmers to remain alert. However, he said there is no need for farmers to move to the borders right away but to wait for the call of SKM.

In a video message to the farmers, Tikait said: “We kept an eye on the developments which took place today. Sometimes they (authorities) talk about opening the border. Sometimes they try to show us JCBs…If the border is opened, then farmers will be first to move to Delhi whose crops are not being purchased on minimum support price (MSP). We will come to Delhi with our tractors to sell our crops there if the Samyukt Kisan Morcha says so. The farmers will move to Delhi with their aata chakki to offer fresh flour to the residents there. The aata of bajra, wheat and corn will be sold in front of the malls in Delhi.”