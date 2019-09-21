Police beat system most vital tool for effective law and order: Amit Shah

Highlighting the importance of a police beat system, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said it was the most important and a powerful tool for effective law and order and needs to be strengthened.

Shah was speaking here after launching three citizen-centric services of Chandigarh Police: Emergency Response Support System (ERSS – Dial 112), ‘E-Beat Book’ System and the ‘E-Saathi App’.

Shah, who was here to chair the 29th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council, lauded the initiative of the Chandigarh Police.

“Sometimes small experiments take place in small corners of the country which later give birth to big successes,” he said.

Shah observed that the beat system has been the cornerstone of the Indian policing system for long. “As a former Home Minister of a state and now as Union Home Minister, I have been saying this that beat system should be given importance and strengthened,” he said.

Shah said perhaps some newly recruited Indian Police Service officers might not know about the importance of the beat system, but it was most important tool for effective law and order.

“Maybe we are from old school of thought, but till the time beat system is not active, law and order cannot be in good shape,” he said.

Shah said a police beat system has information about various problems in the area but lamented that “beat (system) is slowly fading away from the law and order scheme of things”.

He said Chandigarh has not only tried to keep the beat system going, but also made it modern while equipping it with technological aids.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP (UT) Sanjay Baniwal said, “Chandigarh is a kind of first police state (UT) in the country, which is introducing e-book beat system at the grassroots. Along with it, common emergency number — 112 — has been made effectively operational for fire emergency (101), health emergency (108) and police emergency (100) services. The three emergency service numbers — 101, 100, 108 — will remain operational till the time when all the Chandigarh residents are not aware of the common emergency number — 112.”

The DGP said, “During the trial of 112, an actual call about fire incident was received and the response time of a fire brigade vehicle was merely four minutes. The average response time of fire brigade is around five to seven minutes. Similarly, when a woman officer of MHA dialled 112, her location was shown at Delhi police control room and Chandigarh police control room as well.”

Shah handed over seven smart cell phone androids to seven beat constables in a symbolic manner. Police said all the 132 smart cell phones distributed among 132 beat constables are already operational.

SSP (UT) Nilambri Vijay Jagdale said, “Chandigarh is the first city to start Atal Smart Police Yojna.”

The ‘E-Beat Book’ is a web- and mobile-based application which will ease the collection, updation and analysis of the information related to crime and criminals in a real-time.

The E-Beat Book would be linked with Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), which would help in a real-time updation of crime/criminal data.

The ‘E-Saathi’ App would help the general public, including senior citizens, to remain in touch with police and also give suggestions to facilitate participative community policing.