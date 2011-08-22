Police arrest three for rape and murder

The Chandigarh police on Sunday arrested three persons,who were allegedly involved in the rape and murder of 28-year-old Reshma near the jungle of Colony Number 4 in July. Police said that the fourth accused in the case is absconding and raids are being conducted to arrest him.

Those arrested have been identified as Prince alias Guru Dutt (24),a resident of Colony number 4,Jaswant Singh alias Shahenshah (21) and Vinod Kumar alias JV both residents of Mauli Jagran. The fourth accused,Babloo,is also a resident of Mauli Jagran.

Reshmas body was found on July 3 and the police had registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC at the Industrial Area Police Station.

The Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO),South,B S Negi said that Prince surrendered before the Sector 31 police station at around noon and revealed that he was being blackmailed by the other two accused.

After divulging the entire story of rape and murder,he said that he was called by Shahenshah earlier that day and had asked him to meet the two at 3 pm near the Airport light-point. We immediately constituted a team and arrested both of them, Negi said at a press conference. The accused later disclosed that Reshma was known to Shahenshah and had brought her on the evening of July 2 to discuss a family matter.

The four,who were drunk at that time,pounced and raped her. Fearing that she might reveal the incident to the police,Shahenshah and JV later killed her with a sharp-edged weapon. Her face was also smashed with a stone,so that her identity could not be established, said the police officer.

After killing the lady who was four months pregnant,the three asked Prince,originally from Uttar Pradesh,to leave the city as he was also living in Colony Number 4.  Prince left the city and when he returned,Shahenshah and JV started blackmailing and threatening him. On Sunday he decided to surrender to the police, Negi said.

Soon after Reshma’s body was recovered,the residents of Colony Number 4 had raised slogans against the police for the poor state of law and order in the area.

