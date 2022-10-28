Police arrest thief, recover two stolen two-wheelers

THE UT Police Thursday arrested a vehicle thief and recovered two stolen two-wheelers from his possession.

The accused was identified as Rohit alias Bawa, 22, of Sector 56. A team led by the SHO of Sector 39 police station, Inspector Eram Rizvi, arrested him.

Police said that Rohit stole Activa scooter of one Vipul Kumar of Sector 56 from his house on October 13. Vipul Kumar lodged an online FIR with the local police. Police said that Inspector Eram Rizvi received information about Rohit alias Bawa, who was spotted at once with the stolen vehicle near Sector 55. Accused

Rohit was apprehended at a naka near Football Ground, Sector 56, on Thursday. Later, during questioning, the accused disclosed about a stolen Pulsar. That motorcycle was also recovered. A case was registered at Sector 39 police station.