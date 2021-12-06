Police arrest prime suspect in Rohtak bride shooting case

Haryana Police on Sunday nabbed a man, who they said was the main accused, in the case of shooting at a newly-married woman in Paldi village of Sonipat district on Uttar Pradesh border last week.

Police identified the arrested accused as one Sahil, a resident of Sampla, who will be produced before a court on Monday. The police said two minors have already been apprehended in the case under charges of conspiracy.

The case refers to a woman allegedly being shot at by unidentified assailants just hours after her wedding on Wednesday night. According to reports, the newly married victim, her husband, and brother-in-law were on their way to their home at Bhali Anandpur village in Haryana’s Rohtak, when the alleged incident took place. The victim sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Rohtak PGI.