Police arrest supplier of illegal weapons, seize two pistols with live cartridges

The District Crime cell Thursday arrested a supplier of illegal weapons and seized two country-made pistols with live cartridges.

The accused was identified as Aman Kumar, 22, of Khezargarh village near Zirakpur. Police said Aman Kumar was arrested following the interrogation of Deepak Banur, who was brought on production warrants from a jail. Banur is associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang through Kali Shooter, aka Ravinder Kali, who is believed to be lodged in Tihar jail.

Sources said ASI Rahul Bhardwaj arrested Aman Kumar near Raipur Khurd village for possessing one country-made pistol with two live cartridges. Later, another weapon was recovered from his possession.

District Crime Cell Inspector Narinder Patial said, “Many criminals associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been threatening and extorting money from local businessmen. Deepak Banur and Aman Kumar were arrested in this process.

Two country-made pistols were recovered from Aman Kumar. The investigation is on. We are committed to making Chandigarh crime-free city.” The accused were remanded in judicial custody.