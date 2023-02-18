Police arrest two for ‘role’ in snatching case

Four days after an Afghan national lodged a complaint alleging snatching, the Kharar (city) police arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in the crime.

The accused were identified as Sandeep Kumar and Surinder Singh. Police booked the accused under sections 379-B (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

An Afghan national, Quais Ahmadi, had told the police he had to go to Delhi for the renewal of his passport on February 10 and took an auto-rickshaw from Kharar bus stand to Sector 43, Chandigarh. The complainant said three more people boarded the auto on the way and the driver took all of them to Sector 81 instead of Sector 43. He alleged the passengers put a knife and took away Rs 16,000 in cash, cell phone and important documents from him. A police officer said they had received a complaint and launched a probe. The FIR was not registered yet.