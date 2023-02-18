scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement

Police arrest two for ‘role’ in snatching case

The accused were identified as Sandeep Kumar and Surinder Singh.

Police arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in the crime. (Representational)
Listen to this article
Police arrest two for ‘role’ in snatching case
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Four days after an Afghan national lodged a complaint alleging snatching, the Kharar (city) police arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in the crime.

The accused were identified as Sandeep Kumar and Surinder Singh. Police booked the accused under sections 379-B (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

More from Chandigarh

An Afghan national, Quais Ahmadi, had told the police he had to go to Delhi for the renewal of his passport on February 10 and took an auto-rickshaw from Kharar bus stand to Sector 43, Chandigarh. The complainant said three more people boarded the auto on the way and the driver took all of them to Sector 81 instead of Sector 43. He alleged the passengers put a knife and took away Rs 16,000 in cash, cell phone and important documents from him. A police officer said they had received a complaint and launched a probe. The FIR was not registered yet.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Test of majority in legislative wing: How EC decided on the ‘real’ Sena
Test of majority in legislative wing: How EC decided on the ‘real’ Sena
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
George Soros: the man, his activities
George Soros: the man, his activities
February 18, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Opposition to boycott President&#8217...
February 18, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Opposition to boycott President&#8217...

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 07:52 IST
Next Story

Fake promises of corruption-free govt busted: Bajwa

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close