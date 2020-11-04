Mohali: Police arrest six members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

The accused were arrested near Sunny Enclave after the CIA wing of the district police received secret information about the movement of the accused.

The district police on Tuesday arrested six persons, including a minor boy, who were members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Two arrested accused were also wanted in a firing incident which had happened in Patiala after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s rally on October 25. All the accused were produced in a court which remanded them in three-day police custody.

Police also recovered weapons, including two .32 bore pistols along with seven live cartridges, one country-made .315 bore pistol along with one live cartridge, one dagger and a sword from the accused.

The accused were arrested near Sunny Enclave after the CIA wing of the district police received secret information about the movement of the accused.

SP (Detective) Harman Hans said that those arrested were identified as Harwinder Singh alias Joy, Shubham alias Billu, Hitesh alias Bholu, Anmol, Abhinav and a minor boy.

SP Hans said that accused Shubham was wanted by the Chandigarh Police as he was involved in a firing incident in Sector 25 on October 19. He was also wanted in a firing incident which had happened in Patiala after the CM’s rally on October 25.

“Shubham is an active member of Bishnoi gang and was wanted by Punjab and Chandigarh police forces,” the SP added.

SP Hans said that another accused, Hitesh Bholu, was the courier of Manjeet Singh who is currently lodged in Burail jail in connection with the murder case of Sonu Shah.

“The accused were planning to free Manjeet Singh. They were planning to free Manjeet while being produced in court. For that, they needed financial resources and they were also planning to commit robbery in a bank,” SP Hans said.

According to the SP, Harwinder Singh Joy, another accused in the case, was also wanted in three cases registered in Patiala in connection with assault, attempt to murder and abduction.

Accused Bholu belonged to Sonipat where the other accused had made a hideout and had come to Mohali to commit the robbery so that they could plan to free Manjeet Singh.

