Police arrest one for abetment to suicide

AMBALA POLICE on Saturday arrested one of the two men named in a two-page suicide note by Sukhwinder Singh, who had killed five members of his family before dying by suicide in Balana village yesterday (Friday).

The deceased were identified as Sukhwinder, 33, his wife Reena, 31, his parents Sangat Singh, 65, Mohindero Kaur, 61, and his two daughters Ashu, 7, and Jassi, 5.

According to police, Balkishan Thakur, who was Sukhwinder’s immediate senior at IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance firm, was arrested on Saturday for abetment to suicide, and will be produced before a local court on Sunday.

The victim, Sukhwinder — who worked as the Jagadhari branch manager of a private insurance firm, IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance — had blamed his immediate superior, Balkishan Thakur, and the owner of a two-wheeler automobile agency in Yamunanagar, Kavi Narula, for his extreme step.

A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against the two men at Ambala City police station.