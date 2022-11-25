Police arrest 2 more absconding accused booked in theft cases

The PO (proclaimed offender) and summon staff of Chandigarh Police have arrested two more absconding persons, who were booked in cases of theft.

Police identified one of them as Shankar Thapa, a resident of Mohali, who had been booked under sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC at Sector 39 police station. A complaint was received from Sandeep Singh of Sector 56, Chandigarh, that on the night intervening July 6 and 7, 2016, he parked his motorcycle in front of his house. About 6 in the morning, he found his motorcycle missing.

Later, a case was registered against the accused. He was declared PO by the court of Gitnajali Goyal, JMIC, Chandigarh, vide order dated June 9, 2022. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

Police identified the second absconder as Pushpinder Singh, who had been booked on the complaint of Arun Verma, a resident of Sector 43, who alleged that on April 11, 2008, his Maruti Zen car, parked in front of his house, was missing in the morning.

Later, a case was registered against the accused and he was declared PO by the court of Pardeep Kumar, JMIC, Chandigarh, vide order, dated June 4, 2014. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.