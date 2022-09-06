Police arrest man who became bogus surety for accused

The Crime Branch of Chandigarh Police has arrested a man who became the bogus surety of accused in different courts of Punjab and Chandigarh and helped them get bail.

As per police, a complaint from Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Moga, was received, who alleged that someone has impersonated him and used his documents and became the bailiff of the accused, Oscar Frederick Mitty, who has been booked in an FIR under the NDPS Act at Sector 17 police station, Chandigarh.

Further, Kuldeep Singh told the police that he had never appeared as surety of the accused in this case and his photograph was also not on bail bond. Even his Aadhaar card number did not match with the Aadhaar card given by the surety.

On August 31, 2022, one Harjit Singh was arrested by the police in connection with this case. The accused was produced in a court and his two-day police remand was obtained to arrest his accomplices from the area of Punjab.

The accused was sent to judicial custody on Monday. The police said an investigation is going on to find out whereabouts of other accused.