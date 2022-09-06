scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Police arrest man who became bogus surety for accused

As per police, a complaint from Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Moga, was received, who alleged that someone has impersonated him and used his documents and became the bailiff of the accused, Oscar Frederick Mitty.

The accused was sent to judicial custody on Monday. (Representational)

The Crime Branch of Chandigarh Police has arrested a man who became the bogus surety of accused in different courts of Punjab and Chandigarh and helped them get bail.

As per police, a complaint from Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Moga, was received, who alleged that someone has impersonated him and used his documents and became the bailiff of the accused, Oscar Frederick Mitty, who has been booked in an FIR under the NDPS Act at Sector 17 police station, Chandigarh.

Further, Kuldeep Singh told the police that he had never appeared as surety of the accused in this case and his photograph was also not on bail bond. Even his Aadhaar card number did not match with the Aadhaar card given by the surety.

On August 31, 2022, one Harjit Singh was arrested by the police in connection with this case. The accused was produced in a court and his two-day police remand was obtained to arrest his accomplices from the area of Punjab.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
More from Chandigarh

The accused was sent to judicial custody on Monday. The police said an investigation is going on to find out whereabouts of other accused.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 02:30:39 am
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Path Not Taken

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement