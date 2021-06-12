Police arrest Haryana man whose credentials were used to rent flat for gangsters Bhullar, Jassi

Bharat was arrested with a .30 bore pistol and Honda Accord car from near Shambhu Border in Rajpura area on June 9.

Punjab Police on Saturday arrested a Haryana-based man whose credentials and documents were used to rent a flat near Kolkata where gangsters Jaipal Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh aka Jassi were gunned down on June 9.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Counter-Intelligence and Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU), Amit Prasad, identified the arrested man as one Sumit Kumar, a resident of Meham in Haryana on Saturday.

Jaipal and Jassi were killed by a Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police after they allegedly opened fire on a police party that raided their flat near Kolkata, Prasad said. The West Bengal Police STF were working in collaboration with the Punjab Police.

He added that Sumit is a close associate and business partner of Bharat Kumar, who had helped Jaipal and Jassi in escaping from Morena, Gwalior, and arranged a hideout for them in Kolkata, after the gangster duo had killed two ASIs at a grain market of Jagraon on May 15.

Bharat was arrested with a .30 bore pistol and Honda Accord car from near Shambhu Border in Rajpura area on June 9. After Bharat’s interrogation, the Punjab Police had informed their West Bengal counterparts about the location of Jaipal and Jassi, who were holed up in a rented apartment near Kolkata.

The ADGP said that preliminary investigations have revealed that “both Sumit Kumar and Bharat Kumar were business partners since 2015 and were involved in the illegal sale of fancy mobile numbers, including numbers of foreign-based telecom service providers, at exorbitant prices across Punjab and Haryana.”

He added “Bharat was also found to be in possession of the official ID of Constable Amarjit Singh, which he used to evade toll plazas while escaping from Gwalior. Although Bharat has claimed that Constable Amarjit is his friend, the police are investigating how the constable’s official police ID card had ended up in Bharat’s possession and if the constable had any knowledge about his ID being misused by Bharat.”