Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Police arrest drug peddler based on info in secret box

The Majaat police post in-charge, Sub-Inspector Pawan Taneja, said that the accused was arrested and 280 mg heroin was recovered from him.

The Majaat police post in-charge, Sub-Inspector Pawan Taneja, said that the accused was arrested

The police at Majaat, a police post under Kharar (sadar) police station, has arrested a drug peddler after his information was shared in a secret box installed in the area around a month ago.

According to the police, on the basis of the secret information shared in the secret box, the Majaat police arrested a man identified as Gurdeep Singh alias Malla, a resident of Macchlikalan.

He added that though the quantity was not big, it was the secret box which provided the information.

To improve public-police coordination in curbing crime, the district police had taken the initiative to install secret information/ suggestion boxes in August.

As a pilot project, 16 such boxes were installed under Kharar (sadar) police station. These boxes are placed in the gurdwaras.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said that with the installation of the boxes, they were expecting a good feedback from the people.

He added that the boxes are opened every week by the police officer of the police post concerned. He added that based on information in different boxes, police officers analyse the information to plan further action.

It was the first such project in the state to get feedback from the general public.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 07:26:40 am
AIG sent to 3-day police custody

