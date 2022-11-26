Police arrest dismissed Punjab ASI accused of killing nurse

The Sohana police Friday arrested a dismissed Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) who is accused of murdering a nurse. The accused will be produced in a court on Saturday, the police said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, DSP (city-2) Harsimran Singh Bal said that they arrested the accused on Friday. He added that the accused had got in touch with the victim around six months ago.

“We shall soon find out the motive of the murder but the prima-facie investigation suggests that the accused might have developed relations with the victim and the victim might have been asking him to marry him,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

It had also come to light in the investigation that Rashpreet had an affair with the victim and she was unaware that the accused was married.

The nurse was found dead at Kumbra village on November 13. A day after the murder, the police added the murder sections in the FIR and identified Rashpreet as the prime suspect.

Rashpreet was dismissed from service after he was booked for robbery and extortion. He was promoted to the rank of an ASI after he helped nab some criminals in Panchkula district after an encounter. He also suffered injuries in the encounter.