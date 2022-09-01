scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Police arrest auto lifter, recover 11 two-wheelers

Six two-wheelers were found to be stolen from different parts of Chandigarh and the remaining five are being verified

The police said that the accused is a drug addict and used to steal two-wheelers to satisfy his urge to have drugs. On Wednesday, he was further produced in a court which sent him to two-day police custody.

The Chandigarh Police has arrested an auto lifter, and recovered 11 two-wheelers from his possession.

As per police, the accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar, 33, of Mohali.

The police said that on a tip-off, a police team headed by S-I Surender Kumar under the supervision of Sector 17 SHO laid a naka in Sector 22. During the checking of vehicles, the accused was apprehended along with Activa Honda. On verification, the same was found stolen in FIR no. 459, dated August 24, 2022. The accused was arrested on August 29.

During the course of further investigation, the accused was produced in a court which  sent him to one-day police remand. During police custody, 11 two-wheelers were traced at his instance. Out of them, six two-wheelers were found to be stolen from different parts of Chandigarh and the remaining five were taken into possession which are being verified.

The police said that the accused is a drug addict and used to steal  two-wheelers to satisfy his urge to have drugs. On Wednesday, he was further produced in a court which sent him to two-day police custody.

