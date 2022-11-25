Police arrest 2 aides of gangster Rajan Bhatti

The Punjab Police has arrested two accomplices of gangster Rajan Bhatti during a raid at Sushant City, Bathinda. Bhatti, a resident of Mustafabad Jatta village in Gurdaspur, is a close aide of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

Those arrested have been identified as Harjasneet Singh, 32, of Kot Shamir village of Bathinda, and Kamaljeet Singh, 26, of Gulabgarh village of Bathinda. The police have also recovered two illegal weapons, 315 bore rifle and .30 bore pistol, along with ammunition from their possession.

AIG, State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, Ashwani Kapur said that during investigation in a case registered against Landa for disturbing peace and harmony in the state, Bhatti was found to be in contact with Landa and carrying out illegal activities at his behest.

An FIR was registered under sections 153, 153-A, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act against Landa and his other accomplices at SSOC police station in Mohali.

AIG Ashwani Kapur said that accused Rajan Bhatti, who has a notorious past and facing criminal cases including attempt to murder, drug smuggling and Arms Act cases in Chandigarh and Punjab, had been under surveillance of SSOC police teams and his premises have been raided repeatedly. He said that Bhatti assists Landa in narcotics smuggling and weapon supply.

On Wednesday, a police party raided Sushant City at Bathinda from where two accomplices of Bhatti were apprehended along with two illegal weapons, said the AIG, adding that both the accused were arrested for harbouring Bhatti and possessing illegal weapons.

AIG Kapur said that they have launched a manhunt to arrest Bhatti.