Police arrest 5 for cheating retd Air Marshal of Rs 3.26L

THE CYBER cell has arrested five people for cheating Air Marshal Ravinder Kumar (retd), who is also ex-advisor to Gujarat government, of Rs 3.26 lakh. Air Marshal Kumar (Retd) was staying at Air Force Station 12 Wing in Sector 31 when the cheating took place in September this year.

The accused were identified as Danna Khan, 55, of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, Sonu Kumar Pandey, 29, of Siwan in Bihar, Anuj Kumar, 26, of Siwan in Bihar, Govinda Kumar, 21, of Champaran in Bihar, Anoop Kumar Tiwari, 32, of Champaran in Bihar. They were remanded in five-day police custody. Police said that Air Marshal Kumar had purchased a flat in Mohali and wanted to register a PSPCL electric meter for this house. He searched helpline number on Google and called on helpline number on the site of PSPCL. Police said that on this number, one Amit Kumar talked to him and asked the complainant to transfer Rs 25. Further, the suspect asked the complainant to link his Google pay UPI with CRED of SBI and HDFC account. Subsequently, Rs 3,26,000 were debited from the complainant’s account in different intervals. Police said that accused Govinda Kumar and Anoop Kumar Tiwari are the masterminds. Anoop Kumar had been earlier arrested in a case of black money and approximately Rs 1.5 crore were recovered from his possession. He met Govinda, who was arrested for liquor smuglling in Bihar, in jail.

Police recovered Axis Bank debit card, mobile phone from accused Danna Khan which was linked with a bank account. Two credit cards of HDFC Bank, two mobiles from accused Sonu Kumar Pandey and Anuj Kumar each.