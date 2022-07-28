scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Police arrest 3 men for stealing two-wheelers, snatching phones

The first clue about them was a dim picture of one of the suspects, who was caught on a CCTV camera. Sources said that the then SHO of Sector 39 police station, Inspector Gyan Singh, had shared the picture on a WhatsApp group of police personnel.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 28, 2022 3:48:18 am
Chandigarh Police, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsInspector Narinder Patial, incharge, District Crime Cell, said that more cases are likely to be worked out following the interrogation of the three.

THE DISTRICT Crime Cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested three men for stealing two-wheelers and snatching mobiles. Cops recovered 12 cell phones and seven two-wheelers, comprising one Activa and six motorcycles.

The accused were identified as Sourav, 19, Sonu Shah, 18, and Rehan Khan, 19, of Kajheri village, Sector 52. Police said the accused have been committing snatchings on stolen vehicles in the city for the last three months. The first clue about them was a dim picture of one of the suspects, who was caught on a CCTV camera. Sources said that the then SHO of Sector 39 police station, Inspector Gyan Singh, had shared the picture on a WhatsApp group of police personnel.

The cops of District Crime Cell started working on the suspect’s picture and developed human intelligence about him.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Police said that accused Sourav and Sonu Shah were arrested on that human intelligence input on Tuesday night. Their third accomplices, Rehan Khan, was arrested.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...Premium
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

Inspector Narinder Patial, incharge, District Crime Cell, said that more cases are likely to be worked out following the interrogation of the three.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Notorious drug peddler held

More from Chandigarh

Gaurav Jain, a notorious drug peddler, who started selling highly stimulant drug called crystal methamphetamine, was arrested by the team of District Crime Cell. Jain was arrested after a hot chase in which he had damaged the police vehicle. Sources said Jain was also wanted by Sector 17 police station. A source said, “The information about the ice (crystal methamphetamine) peddling in Chandigarh had made senior officers anxious. Cops were instructed to nab Jain red- handed.” The police recovered 51 gram heroin and 2 gm ice contraband from his possession. The court sent him to judicial custody.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil

4

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

5

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Featured Stories

War by other means
War by other means
Big cat toll
Big cat toll
Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered
Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope
Indian hand behind 'English' weightlifter

Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Fed opts for 75-basis-point rate hike, flags weakening economic data

Fed opts for 75-basis-point rate hike, flags weakening economic data

3rd ODI: India thrash Windies by 119 runs to complete clean sweep
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: India thrash Windies by 119 runs to complete clean sweep

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order
‘Revdi’ debate

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’

Premium
Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement