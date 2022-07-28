Police arrest 3 men for stealing two-wheelers, snatching phones

July 28, 2022 3:48:18 am
THE DISTRICT Crime Cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested three men for stealing two-wheelers and snatching mobiles. Cops recovered 12 cell phones and seven two-wheelers, comprising one Activa and six motorcycles.
The accused were identified as Sourav, 19, Sonu Shah, 18, and Rehan Khan, 19, of Kajheri village, Sector 52. Police said the accused have been committing snatchings on stolen vehicles in the city for the last three months. The first clue about them was a dim picture of one of the suspects, who was caught on a CCTV camera. Sources said that the then SHO of Sector 39 police station, Inspector Gyan Singh, had shared the picture on a WhatsApp group of police personnel.
The cops of District Crime Cell started working on the suspect’s picture and developed human intelligence about him.
Police said that accused Sourav and Sonu Shah were arrested on that human intelligence input on Tuesday night. Their third accomplices, Rehan Khan, was arrested.
Inspector Narinder Patial, incharge, District Crime Cell, said that more cases are likely to be worked out following the interrogation of the three.
Notorious drug peddler held
Gaurav Jain, a notorious drug peddler, who started selling highly stimulant drug called crystal methamphetamine, was arrested by the team of District Crime Cell. Jain was arrested after a hot chase in which he had damaged the police vehicle. Sources said Jain was also wanted by Sector 17 police station. A source said, “The information about the ice (crystal methamphetamine) peddling in Chandigarh had made senior officers anxious. Cops were instructed to nab Jain red- handed.” The police recovered 51 gram heroin and 2 gm ice contraband from his possession. The court sent him to judicial custody.
