Police arrest 25 BJP leaders, halt march to Capt’s home

Senior Punjab BJP leader Tarun Chugh and other party members stopped by police during their protest march over the hooch tragedy towards Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh’s official residence in Chandigarh on Friday. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

Around 25 Punjab BJP leaders were arrested by the Chandigarh Police when they attempted to take out a protest march from Sector 17 to the residence of the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in Sector 2.

The BJP leaders were holding a protest against the illicit liquor mafia in Punjab which led to the death of over 100 persons in the state recently. The party funcationaies wanted to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister holding him responsible for the deaths of those who consumed the illicit liquor.

State BJP president Ashwani Sharma said Amarinder is the Excise as well as the Home Minister of the state and both departments were responsible for letting liquor mafia mushroom in the state. Sharma alleged it was under the patronage of the state Congress government that a nexus was continuing between the police, leaders in power in the state. “They are in cahoots to loot the state of hundreds of crores of revenue and murder innocent people by selling illicit liquor,” he said.

Sharma said Punjab Police has registered cases against BJP workers to intimidate them but the party will pursue the liquor mafia-politicians nexus to its logical end. “Only a CBI inquiry can do a fair investigation into a deep rooted nexus of Congress leaders, Punjab Police and liquor mafia” he said.

The state BJP chief, along with other senior party leaders like national secretary Tarun Chugh, former Union minister Vijay Sampla, state organisation secretary Dinesh Kumar was arrested and taken to Sector 34 police station from were they were released after some time.

