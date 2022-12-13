Police add culpable homicide charge, replace section on death due to negligent driving

TWO MONTHS after a fatal road accident which left a five-year-old girl dead and her 30-year-old mother with an amputated leg, the police have framed charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the IPC replacing Section 304A wich deals with death due to negligent driving against the accused truck driver.

The truck driver, Rajesh Kumar, is lodged in Model Jail, Burail. His regular bail application was rejected by a sessions court at District Courts, Sector 43, recently.

Deepak Kumar, Jyoti Devi and their daughter Vaani Deepak Kumar, Jyoti Devi and their daughter Vaani

“Section 304 of the IPC was added in the FIR on the basis of digital evidence, including CCTV camera footage showing the mother, Jyoti Devi, and her daughter, Vaani, riding an Activa scooter had been dragged for more than 25 metres after being hit at Airport Light Point on October 9,” a source said. “That footage was also shown in the court of district and session judge, where accused Rajesh Kumar had applied for regular bail. After seeing the evidence and considering the gravity of the incident, the court dismissed the bail application. The victim’s father, Deepak Kumar, was the pillion rider, who had suffered minor injuries in the road accident.”

Deepak Kumar is a Home Guard volunteer with the Chandigarh Police.

Injured Jyoti Devi, who had been admitted in PGI and underwent at least four surgeries after the amputation of her right leg, was discharged last week.

“Vaani was our only child. We are shattered now. Doctors advised my wife to take a long rest. The risk of infection is looming all the time, hence we are taking a lot of caution,” Deepak said.

The family riding a Jupiter scooter was returning to their house at Dera Bassi when a speeding truck hit them from behind at Airport Light point on Dakshin Marg on Sunday night. Jyoti was driving the two-wheeler. Deepak along with Vaani was riding pillion.

Advertisement

The accused truck driver, Rajesh Kumar, was apprehended by a passerby after a brief chase. The angry passerby had beaten him.

He was admitted to GMCH-32 for at least five days prior to his arrest. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station.

The Additional SHO of Sector 31 police station, Sub-Inspector Surinder Kumar, said, “Section 304 of IPC was added in the FIR against truck driver Rajesh Kumar. A chargesheet will be submitted in the court shortly.”