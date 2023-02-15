‘Police acting more swiftly now’: Shah happy with Haryana’s Dial-112 project

Haryana Police’s Dial 112 project — launched by CM Manohar Lal on July 12, 2021 — found a mention in Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech as he addressed a function of police department in Karnal on Tuesday.

The 112 helpline of Haryana, which triggers an emergency police response when called, officials said, has one of the fastest response times in the country. The Dial-112 project is based on geospatial technology to provide immediate response to the distress calls received from across the state.

“The average response time of police was 11 minutes 36 seconds earlier. This has now been reduced to 8 minutes 22 seconds now [after the introduction of the 112 helpline]. The emergency response time of Haryana Police is only second in the country. Under this project, more than 600 emergency response vehicles have been given to the police and work has been done to connect all emergency services with this single number.”

Shah, who was in Karnal on Tuesday to present the President’s Colour to the Haryana Police, deemed the state’s force as “dhakad” (courageous).

Haryana first in India to implement ICJS and CCTNS.

The Union Home Minister also on Tuesday said that 29 cyber police stations, and 309 cyber desks have been set up in Haryana, which has proved instrumental in cracking the whip on cyber fraud.

Shah also congratulated Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state Home Minister Anil Vij for the successful implementation of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) project and the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS). For this innovation, the state has got first place in the country, said the Union Home Minister.

Shah said that under the “dynamic leadership” of the Chief Minister, concrete steps have been taken to make Haryana corruption-free by conducting 1303 raids by CM’s Flying Squad and Anti-Corruption Wing teams.

Advertisement

On his part, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar lauded Shah for having taken several bold and historic decisions like the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and building a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya.

“The Haryana Police has 21st century efficiency. The state police is providing 32 citizen services on its portal. The use of the internet and mobile is increasing in today’s time, and with this, cybercrime has also increased. To curb this, 29 cyber police stations and 309 cyber desks have been set up in the state. Besides this, women police stations have been opened from the district level to the block level in the state. The women representation in Haryana Police is 9 per cent and we aim to increase it to 15 per cent. Inter-State Drug Secretariat has been set up in Panchkula. Through this, seven states are jointly keeping a close vigil on drug peddlers,” said Khattar.