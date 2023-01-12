scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

What’s on Chandigarh: Poetry in motion

'Ballimaaran,' a live music concert by Piyush Mishra will be held at Nexus Elante Courtyard from 7 pm on January 14.

Ballimaaran concert ChandigarhThe performance will be held at Nexus Elante Courtyard, Chandigarh, from 7 pm onwards.
Nexus Elante, the landmark in Tricity, Saturday is all set to host a live musical concert ‘Ballimaaran’ by renowned Indian artist Piyush Mishra.

Inspired by the poetry of Mirza Ghalib, ‘Ballimaran’ promises to be a unique musical experience — one that is free-flowing, straight from the heart, and resembles an engaging conversation.

The concert entails a fusion of two melodies – retro and contemporary, bringing in a youthful and rebellious energy among the audience.

Mishra, a well-known actor, lyricist, playwright, musician, and screenwriter, is running an all-India tour project, ‘Aarambh 2023’. Within this project, the Ballimaran band will be holding a series of concerts across different Indian cities.

The tour begins from Chandigarh on January 14, and its first performance will be held at Nexus Elante Courtyard from 7 pm onwards.

