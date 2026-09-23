POCSO case against foreign coach over sexual assault of minor athlete in Patiala

The incident took place on September 13 in Patiala and the matter was reported to the federation's key officials on September 18.

Punjab Police has booked a foreign coach on charges of raping a minor athlete at a training camp in Patiala.

The national sports federation with which the coach was employed for training the athletes has confirmed the development and said that the “coach was absconding”, but “they have his passport and other relevant documents in their possession”.

The incident took place on September 13 in Patiala and the matter was reported to the federation’s key officials on September 18. One of the senior office bearers of the federation said, “The incident was reported to the federation on September 18 and the same day a complaint was lodged with the police and an FIR was registered within a few hours. We also filed a complaint with the Internal Complaints Committee of the federation for an investigation into the coach’s conduct.” Punjab police officers also said that the coach is “absconding”.