Friday, Oct 21, 2022

PO on the run for 19 years arrested from Uttar Pradesh

Police said that though his associate was arrested, Joginder himself managed to evade arrest for close to 19 years before his luck finally ran out on Wednesday night.

Police said that a fresh chargesheet will be filed against Joginder in a local court shortly. (Representational)

A 43-year-old man, who was wanted in a case of attempt to murder and had been dodging the police for close to 19 years, has been nabbed from Devband area of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The man — identified as Joginder Singh alias Anil alias Bhura, a resident of Miragpur village in Saharanpur — had been declared as a Proclaimed Offender after he allegedly opened fire at one Sanjay Duggal in Sector 34 with one of his associates.

According to the police, Duggal, who operated a computer business, and was shot at outside his house in Sector 34 on October 16, 2003.

According to the police, Joginder, who was 19-year-old at the time of the incident, had used a countrymade pistol for carrying out the crime before fleeing on a two-wheeler.

A local court had declared Joginder as a Proclaimed Offender (PO).

The pistol and cartridges had been recovered from the possession of Joginder’s associate, Devinder Singh alias Koka.

Sources said that in September, 2009, Joginder was arrested for killing a person in UP at his native place. He remained in jail for more than two years. Inspector Hari Om, in-charge of PO and Summon cell, said, “Joginder Singh was later released on bail in the murder case. His name was mentioned in the list of Proclaimed Offenders (POs) wanted by Chandigarh police. Human intelligence was developed for his arrest. Joginder had changed two identities. At his village, he was known as Anil, and at some places he was known as Bhura. He was arrested from Devband on Wednesday night”.

Police said that a fresh chargesheet will be filed against Joginder in a local court shortly. A new case has been registered against him at Sector 39 police station.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 07:45:39 am
