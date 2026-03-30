PNG-ready industrial units in Ludhiana to get 70% of their pre-crisis LPG requirement

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Amid the LPG crisis triggered by the war in West Asia, the Ludhiana district administration on Monday announced partial restoration measures, prioritising industries shifting to piped natural gas (PNG) while also allowing limited resumption of non-domestic LPG supplies.
Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said that industries submitting an undertaking regarding readiness to switch to PNG would receive up to 70 per cent of their pre-crisis non-domestic LPG requirement. He asked such units to coordinate with the District Food Supplies Controller office at 78890-58297 or the General Manager, District Industries Centre, at 98148-65065 for necessary facilitation.
At the same time, to ease the supply situation across the district, Jain directed all oil marketing companies (OMCs), including IOC, HPCL, and BPCL, along with LPG gas agencies, to immediately restore non-domestic LPG supply up to 50 per cent of the pre-crisis level. The directions were issued during a meeting with representatives of OMCs and LPG distributors held on Monday afternoon. Earlier, non-domestic supplies were at 20 per cent of the pre-crisis level.
He instructed that the supply of non-domestic LPG must commence without delay, warning that any complaint would be dealt with strictly under the Essential Commodities Act. “Any instance of diversion or hoarding shall attract registration of an FIR under the relevant provisions of law,” he said in a statement.
The deputy commissioner directed all non-domestic consumers to submit end-use certificates to their distributors to ensure transparency in distribution.
Highlighting the impact of the crisis, industry sources said many factory workers had been facing difficulty obtaining domestic LPG cylinders for cooking and many were therefore returning to their villages, leading to labour shortages across industrial units.
Addressing the issue, Jain said, “Factory owners have been advised to give us a list of the workers who need LPG, and they can coordinate with the gas agencies in providing the workers 5-kg LPG cylinders.” He added that industrial and commercial establishments should ensure the availability of 5-kg FTL cylinders for labourers so they do not have to stand in long queues.
No relaxation for domestic LPG consumers
Meanwhile, there has been no relaxation in the refill booking cycle for domestic LPG consumers. It is 25 days after the delivery of a cylinder in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas. “We have requested the concerned authorities to provide relaxation in this, especially for rural areas. However, as of now, there has been no change in the number of days for refill booking,” Jain added.
The district administration has constituted a committee led by the additional chief administrator of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority to supervise the distribution and compliance with the directions. Control rooms have also been set up to regulate LPG supply to essential sectors, including hospitals, educational institutions, industrial canteens, wedding venues, restaurants, hotels, and dhabhas.
Ludhiana is Punjab’s biggest district and industrial hub, housing over 60 per cent of the industrial units.
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