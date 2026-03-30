PNG-ready industrial units in Ludhiana to get 70% of their pre-crisis LPG requirement

The Ludhiana district administration has instructed that the supply of non-domestic LPG must commence without delay. (PTI Photo)

Amid the LPG crisis triggered by the war in West Asia, the Ludhiana district administration on Monday announced partial restoration measures, prioritising industries shifting to piped natural gas (PNG) while also allowing limited resumption of non-domestic LPG supplies.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said that industries submitting an undertaking regarding readiness to switch to PNG would receive up to 70 per cent of their pre-crisis non-domestic LPG requirement. He asked such units to coordinate with the District Food Supplies Controller office at 78890-58297 or the General Manager, District Industries Centre, at 98148-65065 for necessary facilitation.

At the same time, to ease the supply situation across the district, Jain directed all oil marketing companies (OMCs), including IOC, HPCL, and BPCL, along with LPG gas agencies, to immediately restore non-domestic LPG supply up to 50 per cent of the pre-crisis level. The directions were issued during a meeting with representatives of OMCs and LPG distributors held on Monday afternoon. Earlier, non-domestic supplies were at 20 per cent of the pre-crisis level.