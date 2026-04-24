Chandigarh consumer Commission pulls up PNB for ‘illegal’ locker closure, orders Rs 1 crore compensation

In its reply, the PNB (bank) contended that “Locker No.37 was closed/surrendered on November 15, 2013” and pointed out that no locker rent had been paid after 2012. (File photo)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh has directed the Punjab National Bank (PNB) Chandigarh Sector 9 branch and its manager to pay Rs 1 crore to a city woman, along with Rs 1 lakh as compensation, for ‘illegally’ closing her locker without consent.

The order came on a complaint filed by Bela Prasad, 63, a resident of Sector 9 Chandigarh, regarding the “alleged unauthorized closure/break-open of the locker and non-accounting of its contents.”

As per the complaint, Prasad had been maintaining a savings bank account since 2004 with the bank along with her mother and had also been allotted two lockers — No. 37 and 38. After her mother’s demise, Locker No. 38 was surrendered after completing formalities, while Locker No. 37 continued to remain in her possession. She stated that she used the locker for storing “highly valuable gold and diamond jewellery, including her own wedding jewellery, inherited family jewellery, and jewellery belonging to her daughter,” valuing the contents at approximately Rs 1.5 crore.